DeKalb Market Hall’s Brooklyn opening delayed until spring 2017

New York City’s biggest food hall to date is coming — in spring.

DeKalb Market Hall was slated to open in Brooklyn’s City Point development in November 2016, but its opening has been delayed, according to a statement from market organizer Anna Castellani. The 35,000-square-foot hall is now slated to open in spring 2017.

“Our goal is to offer Downtown Brooklyn not only great food, but also a destination that can serve as a community hub, and it wouldn’t feel quite right opening without our neighbors like Trader Joe’s and Fortina,” Castellani said in the statement, which cited City Point construction delays as the culprit.

But fear not, foodies: Vendors including Katz’s Delicatessen, Ample Hills Creamery, Lioni Italian Heroes and Fletcher’s Brooklyn Barbecue are still expected.