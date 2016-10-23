Dessert Goals festival serves up NYC sweets in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

A small event space in Greenpoint turned into a mini version of Willy Wonka’s candy factory Sunday as sweet-loving foodies packed in to try an array of New York desserts.

The inaugural Dessert Goals festival featured treats from 21 different venues, spread throughout the first floor and rooftop at 64 Dobbin St. From Taikai ice cream served in fish-shaped cones to the frosted offerings of Doughnut Plant, dragon fruit-bowls from Baba Cool to Wowfulls’ gai dàn jai (egg waffles), there was something for everyone’s tastes.

The nearly 1,000 guests, who paid $15 for their tickets — which sold out shortly after the festival was announced — looked in awe as they moved from table to table, plates of snacks in one hand, cameras in the other for that perfect food selfie.

“There’s more variety here in New York than anywhere else,” said Alina Versalova, 22, who came to the event from Newport, New Jersey.

Attendees said the venue, at 8,900 square feet, was a great place to try out offerings, as vendors were positioned throughout in the main hall, a garden space and on the roof, which offered a panoramic view of the Manhattan skyline.

“New York is the food Mecca, so I think it’s very fitting to have it here,” Ebony Adams, 45, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, said.

Miraya Berke, an event planner from Clinton Hill, and Liang Shi, a designer who’s based in the East Village and owns an ever-moving pop-up that sells matcha-based drinks, created Dessert Goals after realizing New York was home to plenty of food-themed expos but not one centered on sweets. When the women pitched the idea of a daylong festival to food vendors, restaurants and other area businesses, they said they got an enthusiastic response.

“So many people were passionate about what they do, and they were very happy and excited to show it off in one space,” Berke said.

Spencer Brill, the owner at Crown Heights’ Plenty of Good, which specializes in macaroons, said he jumped on the idea to promote his business, which launched this year, and get some inspiration from the other vendors.

“Having the ability to reach out to so many people is fantastic,” he said, while serving some of his creations.