Dine In Brooklyn: Annual restaurant week returns

Last time, more than 100 restaurants participated.

If the end of NYC Restaurant Week has left behind a prix-fixe-sized void in your stomach, never fear: Dine in Brooklyn 2017 kicks off March 20.

As part of the annual event, announced by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams Tuesday, restaurants in the borough will offer prix-fixe dinners at $28. Some restaurants will also offer $15 lunch and $12 brunch specials.

Restaurants all over the borough are participating – and if you’re looking to venture into a certain neighborhood, you can use the event’s interactive map to find a restaurant.

The full list of restaurants was announced on Feb. 27, and features over 100 participating eateries.

Those announced inclue Rustik Tavern in Clinton Hill, Il Fornetto Restaurant, a waterfront Italian restaurant in Sheepshead Bay and Mable’s Smokehouse in Williamsburg.

The promotion will run from Monday, March 20, through Thursday, March 30. Tax and gratuity isn’t included.