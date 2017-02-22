Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Eat and Drink

Dine In Brooklyn: Annual restaurant week returns

Jillian Jorgensen
February 22, 2017
1 min read

Last time, more than 100 restaurants participated.

If the end of NYC Restaurant Week has left behind a prix-fixe-sized void in your stomach, never fear: Dine in Brooklyn 2017 kicks off March 20. 

As part of the annual event, announced by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams Tuesday, restaurants in the borough will offer prix-fixe dinners at $28. Some restaurants will also offer $15 lunch and $12 brunch specials. 

Restaurants all over the borough are participating – and if you’re looking to venture into a certain neighborhood, you can use the event’s interactive map to find a restaurant. 

The full list of restaurants was announced on Feb. 27, and features over 100 participating eateries.

Those announced inclue Rustik Tavern in Clinton Hill, Il Fornetto Restaurant, a waterfront Italian restaurant in Sheepshead Bay and Mable’s Smokehouse in Williamsburg.

The promotion will run from Monday, March 20, through Thursday, March 30. Tax and gratuity isn’t included.

Jillian Jorgensen

View all posts

You may also like