Chef Dominique Ansel is combining two of his passions for his latest line of specialty desserts: pastries and New York City.

The pastry chef who moved to New York City from France in early 2005 celebrates the start of his 15th year in the city with a limited-edition line of treats channeling Manhattan's iconic eats.

He's turned a strawberry tart into a "New York slice" of pizza (with cheese mousse and strawberry "pepperoni"); a "street pretzel" into a caramel and peanut butter treat; and a "haute dog" into a raspberry and passion fruit dog with ladyfinger buns.

In all, his signature New York "capsule collection" includes nine new desserts that'll trick your taste buds.

We visited Dominique Ansel Bakery in SoHo — where hungry New Yorkers were lining up outside the shop — and we stepped behind the counter for an inside look at how his pastries are made. Watch the video above for a glimpse at the collection.

The treats will be available for purchase at Dominique Ansel Bakery (189 Spring St.) through Labor Day. Prices start at $7.50.