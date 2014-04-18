Free Cronuts to celebrate Dominique Ansel’s cookbook cover reveal

Wanna make the Cronut at home? Then put “Dominique Ansel: The Secret Recipes” on your holiday wishlist. The cookbook’s cover was unveiled today. It’s currently available for pre-order and expected to launch on October 28, 2014.

Can’t wait that long to make your own treats? You’re in luck, because Dominique Ansel Bakery is giving away free Cronuts and cookie shots today (Friday, April 18) at surprise locations around the city between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Check the book’s website or follow @dominiqueansel on Instagram or Twitter if you’re interested — they’ll be announcing the freebie spots throughout the day.