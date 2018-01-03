Doing a Dry January? For choices when it comes to holding the booze this month (or beyond), these Manhattan restaurants and bars have menus devoted to nonalcoholic drinks.

abcV

The veggie-focused eatery offers a menu of “vibrations” ($12 each) — tonics with ingredients elderberry and blue lotus. (38 E. 19th St., abchome.com)

Agern

The Nordic restaurant’s offerings include a variety of shrub-based drinks ($8 each) and an imitation aquavit ($8). (89 E. 42nd St., agernrestaurant.com)

Gramercy Tavern

Find twists on the negroni (the N/A-Groni), Cosmopolitan (the Cosmonot) and the Ginger Swizzle at the Danny Meyer joint ($11 each). (42 E. 20th St., gramercytavern.com)

Merakia

The handcrafted beverages section of the lunch menu at this Greek restaurant includes the soda-based Vanilla Ricky and the spicy iced tea-based Hipster ($7 each). (5 W. 21st St., merakia.com)

Mother of Pearl

The plant-based restaurant’s menu of “Virgin Isles” ($12 each) uses ingredients like green apple juice, cucumber water and guava. (95 Ave. A, motherofpearlnyc.com)

Riverpark

At Tom Colicchio’s waterfront restaurant, you can order nonalcoholic “temperance coolers” ($6 each) that include the Somewhere That’s Green (cucumber, lemon and mint) and the Rainbow Connection (pineapple, basil, yuzu and cherry). (450 E. 29th St., riverparknyc.com)

Rouge Tomate Chelsea

You can bet the health-conscious eatery has a whole menu devoted to seasonal, veggie-centric, nonalcoholic cocktails ($8 each). (126 W. 18th St., rougetomatechelsea.com)

Pinch Chinese

On the Temperance menu ($9 each), find “the good stuff without booze,” like the warm Hot Spicy Tang (tang, cinnamon, star anise, clove and hot water). (177 Prince St., pinchchinese.com)

Saxon + Parole

The nonalcoholic cocktails ($8 each) range from the fruity Bowery Punch (fresh pineapple and orange juices, ginger, lime, nutmeg and Perrier) to the spicy Bell Pepper Lemonade (red bell pepper juice, lemon, organic agave and chili tincture). (316 Bowery, saxonandparole.com)

The NoMad Bar

The trendy spot goes hard on soft cocktails ($10 each), with craft offerings like the Peter Piper, with pineapple, black pepper, pickled passion fruit and lime. (10 W. 28th St., thenomadhotel.com)