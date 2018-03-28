LATEST PAPER
Easter chocolate: Splurge on these giant creations from Li-Lac, Jacques Torres and more

The heftiest confection is a 2-foot-tall bunny coming in at 10 pounds.

IT'SUGAR and Li-Lac Chocolates are both selling gigantic

By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness
Peeps and mini chocolate eggs are a dime a dozen during Easter. But for something special, what about a 2-foot-tall chocolate bunny?

If you’re looking for a centerpiece to impress your guests with this Sunday, or want enough chocolate to feed the whole extended family, consider one of these splurgy chocolate confections.

Giant chocolate Easter bunny from IT’SUGAR

Along with novelty fare like bunny poop candy, this Easter the candy store is selling a chocolate Easter bunny that’s nearly as tall as the average toddler. The cartoonish milk chocolate creation is just over 2 feet tall and weighs 4 1⁄2 pounds. $89.99, available in-stores only at Upper West Side (1870 Broadway, Unit B, 212-956-3423), Upper East Side (1542 Third Ave., 646-582-8943), NoHo (665 Broadway, 646-465-6151) and Brooklyn Heights (210 Joralemon St., Unit E, 646-582-8944) NYC locations; itsugar.com

Jumbo chocolate bunny from Li-Lac Chocolates

The long-running artisan chocolate maker has molds for everything from chocolate dinosaurs to lipsticks to pizza. For Easter, that includes a 24-inch tall, 10-pound bunny. The “father bunny” comes in either milk or dark chocolate and can serve around 80 people, the chocolatier notes. So far it’s sold nearly two dozen of them this year. $195, online ordering recommended; li-lacchocolates.com

Valrhona Easter egg from Lafayette Grand Café and Bakery

Chocolate eggs are a ubiquitous Easter treat, but you won’t be able to pop this sweet mindlessly into your mouth like the mini candies. Coming in at 8 inches tall, this hand-molded dark chocolate egg from Andrew Carmellini’s French cafe and bakery should more than satisfy your sweet tooth. But should you want more, it also comes with two chocolate bunnies and an assortment of traditional Easter candy. $22, order online at least two days in advance for pickup; 380 Lafayette St., 212-533-3000, shop.lafayetteny.com

Giant rooster from Jacques Torres Chocolate

For something other than bunnies and robin eggs this Easter, Jacques Torres has you covered. Along with sheep, pigs and duckies, the chocolatier is offering this impressive rooster. This artsy, hand-painted confection stands 22 inches tall and weighs 5 1⁄2 pounds. Get the male chicken in either milk or dark chocolate. $115, available in-store only at all locations; mrchocolate.com

Meredith

Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books.

