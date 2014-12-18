Eat a Lakito for Hanukkah!

The Festival of Lights is getting a little brighter on the Lower East Side.

Taquiteria, the taquito-focused restaurant on Ludlow St., happy home to the Lower East Side’s late night imbibed crowds and Mexican food fans galore, has reprised its cherished Hanukkah treat: the lakito.

A lakito is made from a latke rolled in a fried tortilla, topped with apple sauce, drizzled with sour cream and sprinkled with chives. All the flavors of Hanukkah in a crisp, greasy bite!

The special will be served all eight crazy nights, so head in before Christmas to enjoy this seasonal treat. For a Mexican restaurant known for being run by two “nice Jewish boys”, this is a worthy creation.