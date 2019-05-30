Flatiron al fresco dining is getting a summer refresher.

Eataly and Flatiron Plate have been chosen as the two new open-air food and beverage kiosks on Flatiron Public Plaza, it was announced Thursday.

Each eatery will “bring delicious flavors and distinct experiences” to the area, said James Meethan, executive director of the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Business Improvement District, which manages the plaza.

The new kiosks, which Meethan said are currently being fabricated from shipping containers, are set to open “in July or August.”

Once up and running, each plans to stay open until December. They are contracted to operate on the plaza for five years.

“Italian staples” including artisanal gelato, along with beer and wine, will be featured at Eataly in Flatiron Plaza, the official name of Eataly’s first permanent kiosk in North America.

It will sit at the north end of the plaza across the street from Eataly, the sprawling flagship Italian marketplace at 23rd Street and Fifth Avenue.

The kiosk "will be an amazing extension of Eataly NYC,” said Marco Oppedisano, Eataly director of store operations.

Flatiron Plate is the brainchild of restaurateur Perry Mallas, whose Flatiron Green kiosk ran from 2013 to 2018 at the south end of Flatiron Public Plaza. The new kiosk will sit in the same spot, and, like its culinary cousin, Astor Plate, healthy Mediterranean comfort food will be the name of the game.

The new kiosks were selected from “a handful” of proposals, Meethan said.

Selection was “on the basis that they would enhance the atmosphere and experience of the plazas and the surrounding neighborhood,” according to a release.