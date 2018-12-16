3 eggnog recipes to try this holiday

It’s time to get your eggnog fix. If you’re hosting a party this season, or are just looking to mix it up for a nightcap, here are three different takes on the holiday classic from NYC bars and restaurants.



LARGE-BATCH

Miracle’s Jingle Balls Nog

This party-ready take, adapted from Nico de Soto, can be found at one of the four Christmas-themed pop-ups this season.

Makes 24 servings (can cut in half for a smaller batch)

20 whole eggs

5 tsp. fresh-grated nutmeg

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

2 3/4 cups brown butter cognac (see recipe)

2 1/2 cups PX sherry

5 oz. maraschino liqueur

7 cups almond milk

5 1/2 cups heavy cream

10 drops cherry extract

15 drops vanilla extract

20 drops orange blossom water

Fresh-grated nutmeg for garnish

In a blender or stand mixer on low speed, beat the eggs until smooth. Slowly add the nutmeg and sugar, then blend until incorporated. Add the remaining ingredients and blend until thoroughly mixed. Pour into a large, lidded container and refrigerate overnight. Before serving, briefly blend again until the mixture is frothy. Serve in eggnog mugs with a grating of fresh nutmeg on top.

For the brown butter cognac: Over medium heat, cook 3 tbsp. of butter with 1 cinnamon stick until brown, stirring constantly and taking special care not to let the butter burn (if it turns black, discard and start over). In a large, lidded container, combine the butter mixture with one 750 mL. bottle of cognac and let it infuse at room temperature for 1 hour, shaking vigorously several times over the course of the hour. Place the container in the freezer for at least 4 hours or overnight, then pour through a fine strainer to remove the solids. Return the cinnamon stick to the infusion, then bottle for use. Keep remainder refrigerated and use within 2 weeks.

CINNAMON & BOURBON

DiWine Restaurant & Wine Bar’s roasted pecan eggnog martini

Beverage director Joao Beiler has crafted this seasonal cocktail for the Astoria restaurant.

Makes 1 serving

1 egg yolk

2 oz. roasted pecan-infused bourbon (infuse bourbon with roasted pecans for five days; non-infused OK too)

3/4 oz. cinnamon simple syrup

Dash heavy cream

Ground cinnamon for garnish

Place all ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake until well-combined. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with ground cinnamon.

CHOCOLATE TWIST

Ben & Jack’s Steakhouse’s eggnog martini

Executive chef Admir Alibasic is behind this dessert take, included in a Christmas prix-fixe at the Midtown East steakhouse.

Makes 1 serving

3 oz. store-bought eggnog

2 oz. vodka

1/2 oz. biscotti liqueur

Chocolate syrup

Ground cinnamon for garnish

In a shaker tin add eggnog, vodka and liqueur. Shake well. Drizzle the chocolate syrup inside the glass. Pour the drink into the glass and garnish with cinnamon.