Ellen’s Stardust Diner to reopen with reduced capacity by reservation only on Oct. 1

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Ellen’s Stardust Diner, a popular dining spot in the Theater District known for its singing staff, will officially reopen this week as restaurants begin to offer indoor dining amid the pandemic.

Located at 1650 Broadway, will reopen to the public on Oct. 1. The popular 1950s-themed eatery is best known for its delectable burgers and milkshakes served up by a musical wait staff of aspiring actors and Broadway performers, “The Stardusters.”

“We are excited to open our doors again and welcome back New Yorkers and tourists to Times Square,” said Scott Barbarino, artistic director at Ellen’s Stardust Diner. “Stardust has been a New York City institution for more than 30 years and our hope is that everyone will still be able to enjoy a bit of Broadway with our singing wait staff in this interim before nearby theater will be able to reopen as well.”

The Times Square staple will be operating under limited capacity and will be implementing social distancing measures in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines issued by federal, state and local authorities.

The diner will have a “reservations only” policy through Yelp and will be open six days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Service will be expected to expand to include breakfast served during early morning hours once hotel occupancy increases in New York City.

And yes, the singing wait staff will still be performing — though they will be wearing face shields and will be significantly distanced from guests while they are performing.

For more on Ellen’s Stardust Diner and its reopening, visit www.ellensstardustdiner.com.