Emma’s Torch teams up with Brooklyn Public Library for concession program

Book it to this eatery next year.

Emma’s Torch, the nonprofit Carroll Gardens restaurant staffed by refugees, is partnering with the Brooklyn Public Library to manage its concession program starting in February.

The restaurant opened its first permanent location on Smith Street in May and teaches its students professional kitchen skills in an accelerated program.

The menu at the Carroll Gardens location tends to be New American with dishes influenced by its international students (think tahini on the carrots and tamarind on the wings). The menu at the Central Library, located at 10 Grand Army Plaza, will change seasonally and feature baked goods, lunch items and a coffee program.

“We’re excited to partner with such an important local institution that is dedicated to lifelong learning and community,” Kerry Brodie, the executive director of Emma’s Torch, said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing our delicious food to the library, and to expanding our training program to encompass both locations.”

Since it opened last year as a brunch-only pop-up in Red Hook, the venture has trained nearly 30 students, according to Emma’s Torch. The library outpost will allow the restaurant to accept even more students and extend its apprenticeship program from two to three months.

“In addition to serving wholesome food, the organization empowers people with free education and career training, which squarely aligns with the library’s mission," Linda E. Johnson, the president and CEO of the Brooklyn Public Library, said in a statement. "We, too, ensure Brooklynites have access to the resources they need to thrive.”