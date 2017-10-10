Call him Eric the Ripper(t).

A trailer for a fake slasher flick starring Le Bernardin chef Eric Ripert is circulating the Internet, after originally airing on CNN Sunday night as a scene in an Alps-themed episode of Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown.”

The Tarantino-esque “32 Yolks to Slaughter” opens on Ripert plating food at his midtown Manhattan restaurant, one of the most highly regarded French eateries in the city.

“In a world where the price of dinner could be your life … he just wanted to cook — but they wouldn’t let him,” the voice-over begins, as funk music plays in the background and three hulking goons attack the chef in his kitchen.

Warning: The footage below contains graphic violence.

@ericripert, action hero! In his upcoming epic: 32 YOLKS TO SLAUGHTER !! A post shared by anthonybourdain (@anthonybourdain) on Oct 9, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Ripert defends himself with knives and pans, spraying the walls and counters with blood, before pointing a gun at the camera: “Dinner is served,” quips the practicing Buddhist, whose 2016 memoir “32 Yolks” lends the fictitious film its name.

Posting the trailer to his personal Instagram account, “Parts Unknown” host Bourdain calls his good friend Ripert an “action hero.”

Bourdain has dragged his comparatively mild-mannered buddy on several adventures on his food and travel show, excursions that typically involve plenty of alcohol, spicy foods, pranks and insights into the mysteries of the universe.

“I like to bring the distinguished three-star Michelin chef and good friend Eric Ripert someplace every year and torture him,“ Bourdain said of his frequent antics on Sunday’s episode.

"Parts Unknown" airs weekly on CNN at 9 p.m.