Esquire’s ‘Best New Restaurants’ includes four New York newcomers

Esquire revealed its Best New Restaurants list on Tuesday, October 13.

Looks like New York has the most best new restaurants.

Esquire released its annual list on Tuesday, October 13, with four NYC newcomers on the fifteen item list.

Little Park, Shuko, Santina and Mountain Bird, all located in Manhattan, made the list.

Nearby, Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen in Morristown, New Jersey was also named a top new restaurant.

Chicago has three restaurants that ranked, Los Angeles has two and New Orleans, Boston, San Francisco, Portland and Savannah each have one.

The list was compiled primarly by former food editor Josh Ozersky, who died an untimely death before the James Beard Awards in Chicago this past May.

“Josh chose most of the restaurants herein and devoured as many of their delights as he could, just in time to exhaust the Best New Restaurants travel budget, but not in time, sadly, to write the stories,” Esquire said.

In his honor, food lovers are encouraged to eat at his reccomended venues.