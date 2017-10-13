You can now order a Papa John’s pizza while messaging your friends on Facebook — without ever leaving the app.

Facebook announced on Friday that it launched a food order and delivery option for chains, including Chipotle, Papa John’s, Five Guys and Panera, and some local restaurants by using existing food ordering services like Delivery.com, DoorDash, Zuppler, Eat Street, Slice, Olo and ChowNow, according to a news release. Notably absent for New Yorkers are favorites Seamless and Grubhub.

Before you can order, you’d need to have an account with one or more of the services. Facebook promises you won’t need to leave the app to sign up.

And of course, you can check what your Facebook friends have to say about a certain eatery, too.

The company began testing its “order food” capability last year based on feedback from its users and after adding more partners to its list, a spokeswoman said.

This is just the latest in the company’s continued expansion into daily life, after the introduction of Facebook Marketplace (its own Craigslist), Town Hall (a listing of local representatives), job listings, and taxi calling capability within its messaging app.

“Ordering food on Facebook can help [users] not have to spend energy sifting through different food ordering services for a night in after a long week, discover new restaurants when traveling or grab lunch at work or between activities so they don’t have to slow down,” the spokeswoman said.