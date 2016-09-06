Fall cookbooks from Mario Batali, Anthony Bourdain and more

Look to local chefs and restaurants to spice up your cookbook collection.

New York City is cooking. If you’re looking to update your cookbook collection, here are the upcoming fall releases to add to your bookshelf born out of NYC kitchens and by local writers and chefs.

Top chefs:

“Mario Batali — Big American Cookbook: 250 Recipes from Across the USA”

By: Mario Batali

Foodie fame: Chef, restaurateur and TV personality

Out: Oct. 4

Price: $40

Good for: People with a penchant for state fair eats and regional cuisine

The deal: Batali brings quintessential American dishes to you, with accessible takes on Philly cheesesteaks, Texas-style BBQ, Boston cream pie and more.

“Appetites: A Cookbook”

By: Anthony Bourdain (with Laurie Woolever)

Foodie fame: Chef and TV personality

Out: Oct. 25

Price: $37.50

Good for: People in the Bourdain fan club

The deal: The “Parts Unknown” host publishes his first cookbook in more than 10 years, offering up dinner party-ready favorites pulled from his travels.

NYC restaurants:

“The Red Rooster Cookbook”

By: Marcus Samuelsson

Foodie fame: Red Rooster

Out: Oct. 18

Price: $37.50

Good for: People with a regular craving for chicken and waffles

The deal: The celeb chef’s latest cookbook shares recipes from his popular Harlem restaurant, which puts a multicultural twist on Southern comfort food.

“The Del Posto Cookbook”

By: Mark Ladner

Foodie fame: Del Posto

Out: Nov. 1

Price: $50

Good for: People who want to impress at their next dinner party

The deal: The chef at Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich’s celebrated restaurant brings Del Posto into your home, with recipes for refined Italian dishes, as well as tips on wine pairings.

“The Good Fork Cookbook”

By: Sohui Kim (with Rachel Wharton)

Foodie fame: The Good Fork

Out: Nov. 1

Price: $29.95

Good for: People with a stock of kimchee in their fridge

The deal: The chef and owner of the Red Hook favorite shares her recipes for Korean-flavored dishes, from pork dumplings to steak and eggs with kimchee rice.

Food publications:

“Food52 A New Way to Dinner”

By: Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs

Foodie fame: Food52

Out: Oct. 18

Price: $35

Good for: People who want to rely less on Seamless for their weekday dinners

The deal: The latest cookbook offering from Food52 is all about dinner, with recipes and tips for planning meals at home each week.

“Lucky Peach Presents Power Vegetables! Turbocharged Recipes for Vegetables with Guts”

By: Peter Meehan and the editors of “Lucky Peach”

Foodie fame: “Lucky Peach”

Out: Oct. 18

Price: $35

Good for: People who have vegetarian aspirations

The deal: Get cooking meat-free with more than 100 flavorful recipes, developed by the magazine’s test kitchen and chefs including “Lucky Peach” editor David Chang and Ivan Orkin.

Compilations:

“!Buenos Nachos!“

By: Gina Hamadey

Foodie fame: Food writer for “Food & Wine,” “Saveur”

Out: Sept. 7

Price: $25

Good for: People who have strong opinions about nacho toppings

The deal: Find more than 75 recipes from the likes of Dominique Ansel and Dan Kluger in this tribute to the finger food.

“God’s Love We Deliver Cookbook: Nourishing Stories and Recipes from Notable Friends”

By: Jon Gilman and Christopher Idone

Foodie fame: Introduction from Ina Garten

Out: Sept. 28

Price: $50

Good for: People with a philanthropic hunger

The deal: The notable friends who contributed recipes to this cookbook, in which 100% of proceeds support the NYC charity, include chefs and celebs such as Danny Meyer, Mario Batali, Meryl Streep and Michael Kors.

Flavor-focused:

“The Spice Companion”

By: Lior Lev Sercarz

Foodie fame: La Boite

Out: Nov. 1

Price: $40

Good for: People who have spice racks upon racks

The deal: The founder of the spice shop shares his knowledge in this guide, with recipes for 102 different spice blends, as well as tips for using pantry spices.

Restaurant-approved:

“Dinner at the Long Table”

By: Andrew Tarlow (with Anna Dunn)

Foodie fame: Diner, Marlow & Sons, Reynard, Roman’s and more

Out: Sept. 27

Price: $40

Good for: People who dream up dinner party menus in their spare time

The deal: The Brooklyn kingpin turns his attention to family-style meals in his debut cookbook, which curates 17 seasonal menus geared toward entertaining.

Just Desserts:

“How to Bake Everything: Simple Recipes for the Best Baking”

By: Mark Bittman

Foodie fame: Famed cookbook author and writer

Out: Oct. 4

Price: $35

Good for: People who want to bone up their baking skills

The deal: From the author of “How to Cook Everything” comes this comprehensive tome on baking, with everything from New Orleans beignets to Afghan snowshoe naan.

“Butter & Scotch: Recipes from Brooklyn’s Favorite Bar & Bakery”

By: Allison Kave and Keavy Landreth

Foodie fame:

Out: Sept. 13

Price: $29.95

Good for: People who have dessert for dinner

The deal: Sweets get a grownup twist in this cookbook from the founders of the bar Butter & Scotch, which features more than 75 recipes for indulgent desserts and cocktails.

Beverages:

“Complete IPA: The Guide to Your Favorite Craft Beer”

By: Joshua M. Bernstein

Foodie fame: Journalist and author of “Brewed Awakening” and “The Complete Beer Course”

Out: Sept. 13

Price: $19.95

Good for: People who head straight to the IPA aisle

The deal: In this definitive guide to India pale ales, discover the different styles of the beer and breweries currently making it across the globe.

“A Proper Drink”

By: Robert Simonson

Foodie fame: New York Times cocktail writer

Out: Sept. 20

Price: $27

Good for: People who like a good story as much as a good drink

The deal: In addition to dozens of recipes for classic cocktails, this book tells the story of the current craft cocktail movement, with interviews with hundreds of the scene’s key figures.

“Regarding Cocktails”

By: Sasha Petraske (with Georgette Moger-Petraske)

Foodie fame: Milk & Honey

Out: Oct. 31

Price: $29.95

Good for: People with a shaker, bar spoon, strainer and jigger at the ready

The deal: A bittersweet publication, this book features 85 modern and classic cocktail recipes by the late Sasha Petraske, a legendary bartender who passed away last year.