Denny’s Manhattan is extra-fancy, serves champagne

Well, we saw this coming.

First, there was the fancy, first in Manhattan two-story Dairy Queen, and now New Yorkers are getting a Denny’s, complete with craft cocktails and a $300 champagne brunch.

The mash-up of a low brow brand with a fancy foodie trend for Denny’s in 212 is hardly surprising. Who wouldn’t want in on the hot and oh-so-cool cocktail game?

But we are slightly confused by the “Grand Cru Slam,” a $300 brunch deal at Denny’s that includes two Grand Slam breakfasts, a bottle of Dom Perignon Vintage 2003 champagne and a “bartender high-five.” If you or anyone you know wants to spend your hard-earned money at Denny’s, get in touch with us. We want to talk to you.

But Aperol spritzes and Aviation gin cocktails aside, this is still classic Denny’s, underneath the “rich, dark wood paneling, button-tufted leather seating and copper-stamped ceilings” so lovingly described in the press release.

Denny’s Manhattan opens Friday, Aug. 29 at 5 a.m. 150 Nassau St.