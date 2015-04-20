Festivals for foodies: Hit the road for these culinary extravaganzas

If you’re looking to mix travel with good eats and drinks, here’s where to do it.

New York City is the food capital of the world. But if you’re looking to mix some travel with good eats and drinks, here’s a look at some upcoming food festivals and events outside the city.

Ramp Fest Hudson

When: May 2

Where: Hudson, New York

Cost: $30 in advance, $35 at the door, $10 kids under 12

Info: Rampfesthudson.com

On the menu: This daylong, annual food festival is all about the ramp. From noon-4 p.m. at the Basilica Hudson, within walking distance of the Hudson Amtrak station, sample dishes from nearly 20 chefs, including Zak Pelaccio (Fish & Game), Jeff Gimmel (Swoon Kitchenbar), Marc Propper (Miss Lucy’s Kitchen) and John McCarthy (The Crimson Sparrow), along with drinks and live music.

Food & Wine Classic in Aspen

When: June 19-21

Where: Aspen, Colorado

Cost: $1,450 (waitlist)

Info: Foodandwine.com

On the menu: Rub shoulders with star chefs at this premier culinary event, which is bringing together such names as David Chang, Carla Hall, Masaharu Morimoto, Marcus Samuelsson and Andrew Zimmern to Aspen for cooking demonstrations, wine tastings, seminars, panel discussions and, of course, tastings.

Southern Grown Festival

When: June 19-21

Where: Sea Island, Georgia

Cost: $800 All Access Pass, $435 Taste of Southern Grown, $135 Friday Big Fish Fry Dinner at Rainbow Island, $65 general concert admission

Info: Southerngrown.com

On the menu: Awarding-winning chefs and musicians collide for this celebration of all things Southern. That includes a big fish fry, food classes, a culinary garden center and tastings from legendary chefs including John Currence (City Grocery) and Mike Lata (FIG) on the food front, and a songwriter studio and musical performances by The Avett Brothers and Sol Driven Train and on the music side.