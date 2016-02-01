Food hall at Brooklyn Navy Yard announced; Russ & Daughters confirmed

Russ & Daughters will both manufacture and sell products at the Navy Yard.

The Lower East Side Jewish food business Russ & Daughters is headed to the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

On Monday, the Navy Yard announced the creation of a food hall and manufacturing space at Building 77, with Russ & Daughters as the first tenant.

“Our investment in Building 77 means thousands more good jobs in the Navy Yard. Russ & Daughters is a great New York City company, and it’s going to be the first of many to scale up and add new employees in this new manufacturing space,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a press release.

Russ & Daughters will lease 14,000 square feet of space in the building, according to the press release, and will use it to manufacture food, from its famous bagels and bialys to challah, blintzes and knishes. It will also operate a breakfast and lunch counter open to Navy Yard tenants and the public as well as house the company’s shipping center. They will also operate a training center with classes.

This will be the first time since opening in 1914 that Russ & Daughters will have a retail presence in Brooklyn.

Building 77, when renovations are complete in early 2017, will feature one million square feet of space for a “state of the art manufacturing, tech and design hub,” according to the press release.

The Brooklyn Navy Yard has issued a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) for the remaining ground floor space at Building 77. Smaller food manufacturing and retail companies are sought.