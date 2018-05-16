Williamsburg’s first food hall opens with loaves from Bien Cuit, dumplings from East Wind Snack Shop and sandwiches from Regina’s Grocery on May 29, organizers announced Wednesday.

North 3rd Street Market, previously slated to open in late January or early February, will launch limited business hours at 103 N. Third St. with 12 of its 21 anticipated vendors.

Pioneering vendors at the 15,000-square-foot space on the same block as the Radegast Hall and Biergarten include James Beard Award-finalist Zachary Golper’s Boerum Hill bakery, a Windsor Terrace dumpling shack recommended by critics at the Times and New York magazine, and a family-run Lower East Side Italian specialty store selling sandwiches named after relatives.

Joining those three for the food court’s first week in business are the Greenpoint-based café Champion Coffee, pastry chef Fany Gerson’s Mexican frozen treat and sweet shop La Newyorkina, the microgreen salad bar Harvest 2 Order and GoFish Sushi Box, a grab-and-go roll and sashimi counter.

The food hall’s biggest stars — the beloved Midwood pizzeria Di Fara and Greenwich tavern and burger joint Corner Bistro — don’t move in until June 4. Week two also introduces vegan Mexican street food from the JaJaJa, Slovak dumplings from Baba’s Pierogi, lobster rolls from Lobster Joint, ramen from Chuko and more.

At a yet unannounced date, Nicole Ponseca of Maharlika and Jeepney will bring Filipino barbecue skewers and noodles to the space in the form of a new concept called Tita Baby’s Panciteria.

North 3rd Street Market is operated by MRKTPL, a hospitality-focused creative agency founded by Manny Del Castillo and Jamie Hinojos, and developed by LENY, a New York-based development firm. MRKTPL also is working on another food hall at Staten Island’s forthcoming Empire Outlets, set to open in late 2018.

The city’s food hall frenzy sees no sign of slowing down, with companies like Gotham Hospitality and Urbanspace opening multiple locations to feed New Yorkers seeking convenient, affordable dining options in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The business model also appeals to food vendors who want to test out new concepts before launching a brick-and-mortar store.

NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

North 3rd Street Market in Williamsburg aims to “bring something new and fresh to the food hall circuit,” as well as the neighborhood, organizers said in a statement provided to amNewYork.

Operating hours for the first week will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. From the official opening day onward, they’ll be extended from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.