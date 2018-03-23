Food halls are trendier than food trucks these days when it comes to weekday lunches, but the propane-fueled vehicles get their moment in the limelight this Sunday at the second annual NYC Food Truck Fest on the Upper West Side.

The festival, hosted by Grand Bazaar NYC in partnership with the New York Food Truck Association, will feature a lineup of 15 gourmet food vendors from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania serving everything from lobster quesadillas to New Zealand-style savory pies to Indian dosas.

They’ll park alongside the weekly market’s regular crafts and vintage goods sellers at 100 W. 77th St. from 10 am. to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, but bazaar organizers accept donations that go directly to four Upper West Side public schools.

Here’s the full food truck lineup and what kinds of food you can order at each one:

Big D’s Grub Truck: Asian fusion

Cousins Maine Lobster: all things lobster

Cupcake Carnival: cupcakes baked daily

DUB Pies: New Zealand-style savory pies

The Empanada Sonata: sweet and savory empanadas, sandwiches

Gorilla Cheese NYC: grilled cheese sandwiches

The Guac Spot: avocado toast, tacos and nachos

HAPA Food Truck: Pacific-American street food

Los Viajeros: Latin-fusion tacos and burritos

Mac Truck: mac ‘n’ cheese

Meatoss Truck: barbecue

Neapolitan Express: Neapolitan pizza pies

Saravanaa Bhavan: Indian dosas

Stuf’d Truck: sandwiches and sweet French toast bites

Toum Food Truck: Lebanese cuisine

Register to attend the festival here.