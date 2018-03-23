Eat and Drink NYC Food Truck Fest 2018 corrals 15 gourmet mobile vendors on the Upper West Side Looking for lobster quesadillas? Check. Indian dosas? Check. Grand Bazaar NYC hosts its second annual Food Truck Fest on Sunday, featuring such vendors as The Empanada Sonata. Photo Credit: Empanada Sonata By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com @AubernaLevy Updated March 23, 2018 1:59 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Food halls are trendier than food trucks these days when it comes to weekday lunches, but the propane-fueled vehicles get their moment in the limelight this Sunday at the second annual NYC Food Truck Fest on the Upper West Side. The festival, hosted by Grand Bazaar NYC in partnership with the New York Food Truck Association, will feature a lineup of 15 gourmet food vendors from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania serving everything from lobster quesadillas to New Zealand-style savory pies to Indian dosas. They’ll park alongside the weekly market’s regular crafts and vintage goods sellers at 100 W. 77th St. from 10 am. to 5:30 p.m. Admission is free, but bazaar organizers accept donations that go directly to four Upper West Side public schools. Here’s the full food truck lineup and what kinds of food you can order at each one: Big D’s Grub Truck: Asian fusion Cousins Maine Lobster: all things lobster Cupcake Carnival: cupcakes baked daily DUB Pies: New Zealand-style savory pies The Empanada Sonata: sweet and savory empanadas, sandwiches Gorilla Cheese NYC: grilled cheese sandwiches The Guac Spot: avocado toast, tacos and nachos HAPA Food Truck: Pacific-American street food Los Viajeros: Latin-fusion tacos and burritos Mac Truck: mac ‘n’ cheese Meatoss Truck: barbecue Neapolitan Express: Neapolitan pizza pies Saravanaa Bhavan: Indian dosas Stuf’d Truck: sandwiches and sweet French toast bites Toum Food Truck: Lebanese cuisine Register to attend the festival here. By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com @AubernaLevy Nicole has been on the food and drink beat at amNY.com since May 2017. She previously worked at DNAinfo and POLITICO New York. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.