Free tie-dyed cupcakes from Baked by Melissa

On July 21, honor the closing of the bakery’s SoHo window with a cupcake.

Giant cupcakes may be on their way out, (will Crumbs continue making those gigantic treats under new ownership?), but it looks like mini cupcakes are here to stay.

Due to redevelopment on the corner of Spring and Broadway, Baked by Melissa’s SoHo Pick-Up Window (529 Spring St.), where Baked by Melissa began in 2009, will be serving its last petite treat on Monday, July 21st. But to show this isn’t necessarily bad news, there will be free cupcakes in celebration.

To commemorate where people first tried the signature tie-dye cupcakes, Melissa will personally hand out a free cupcake to everyone who stops by the window between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday.

Like anything good and free in New York, long lines are expected, so if you don’t feel like waiting, pop into one of Baked by Melissa’s fourteen other NYC shops, including a nearby pop-up shop on Broadway and Prince Street.

Check out a special message from Melissa to see what’s in store for the beloved bakery!