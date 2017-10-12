Not having to pay for what you're eating and drinking makes everything taste better.

To fill your belly and quench your thirst without shelling out the cash, consult our list of complimentary bites and sips up for grabs around the city:

Free lunch at CAVA

The fast-casual Mediterranean chain based in the D.C. area is treating customers to free lunch from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12, at its new NoLIta outpost. The new CAVA, the city's second, is located at 50 Spring St. Servers assemble the bowl, pita or salad of your choice, with dips and spread like creamy tzatziki or spicy harissa, a protein pick such as falafel or braised lamb, and all kinds of toppings, from pickled onions to cauliflower quinoa tabbouleh to pita crisps.

Free coffee from Café Bustelo

You know the brand: You've seen the bright yellow vacuum-packed bricks and cans of Café Bustelo coffee on bodega and supermarket shelves. The Cuban-style espresso company is hosting a pop-up café in NoLIta, at 371 Broome St., from Oct. 13 to 15. Swing by to get a free caffeine fix in the form of an iced coffee, a hot cup of joe, a cortadito (an espresso shot topped off with half as much steamed milk), a cafecito (Cuban coffee with sugar) or a cafe con leche. When you're there, take advantage of the free Wi-Fi, a phone charging station and a photo booth. There will be seating, too, if you feel like lingering over your java and watching local bands and dancers perform. The pop-up will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on all three days.

Jianbings (Northern Chinese street crepes) from Mr Bing

The winner in the rookie category at last year's Vendy Awards will welcome customers to its new East Village pop-up at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 with free bings, for the first 100 customers. (What's a bing? It's a crepe made from a mung bean, rice and wheat flour batter; at Mr Bing, it's coated with scrambled egg, sesame seeds and scallions, and stuffed with fillings like Peking duck, barbecue pork and kimchi.) The pop-up at 115 St. Marks Pl. is the first Mr Bing location with seating. It's expected to stay open through the end of 2017 and eventually serve wine and beer.

Truffles at Rose and Basil

The East Village café at 104 E. 7th St. will hand out one free chocolate truffle — all are organic and vegan — per customer on National Dessert Day, Saturday, Oct 14. Grab a cocoa-filled bite and a cup of La Colombe coffee, and settle into a setting that evokes a magical secret garden.

Pumpkin chai at Argo Tea

The Chicago-based tea café chain is bringing back its seasonal pumpkin chai this month. All seven Argo Tea outposts in Manhattan will be giving away hot cups of the sweet and spicy, caffeine-free beverage from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26. Find your closest café here.