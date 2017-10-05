Two words: Free food.

For those of you looking to fill your bellies without shelling out the cash, take aim at these spots dishing out complimentary bites.

Mini doughnuts and coffee milk from Du's Donuts and Coffee

Former wd~50 chef and owner Wylie Dufresne is bringing the inventive cake doughnuts sold at his concept inside the William Vale hotel in Williamsburg to the Chefs Club Counter in SoHo this Friday, Oct. 7. Expect flavors like Mexican hot chocolate, brown butter key lime and honey fennel pollen. In addition to doughnuts, there will be cold brew and hot coffee from Brooklyn Roasting Company, scrambled egg and grilled cheese sandwiches and ice cream sandwiches. The new pop-up at 62 Spring St. will give away mini doughnuts and coffee milk (an homage to Dufresne's home state of Rhode Island, where the locals mix milk and coffee syrup) to its first 200 customers. Get there before the doors open at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Jianbings (Northern Chinese street crepes) from Mr Bing

The winner in the rookie category at last year's Vendy Awards will welcome customers to its new East Village pop-up at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 with free bings, for the first 100 customers. (What's a bing? It's a crepe made from a mung bean, rice and wheat flour batter; at Mr Bing, it's coated with scrambled egg, sesame seeds and scallions, and stuffed with fillings like Peking duck, barbecue pork and kimchi.) The pop-up at 115 St. Marks Pl. is the first Mr Bing location with seating. It's expected to stay open through the end of 2017 and eventually serve wine and beer.

Truffles at Rose and Basil

The East Village café at 104 E. 7th St. will hand out one free chocolate truffle — all are organic and vegan — per customer on National Dessert Day, Saturday, Oct 14. Grab a cocoa-filled bite and a cup of La Colombe coffee, and settle into a setting that evokes a magical secret garden.