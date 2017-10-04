Two words: Free food.

For those of you looking to fill your bellies without shelling out the cash, take aim at these spots dishing out complimentary bites — and sips.

Burgers and pumpkin pie custard from Shake Shack

To celebrate the 2018 opening of yet another Shake Shack outpost, this time at 160 Berry St. in Williamsburg, Danny Meyer's cult burger chain is throwing a party at North Brooklyn Farms on Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Head to the urban farm and public park space at 320 Kent Ave. early for a free cheeseburger, a free cup of pumpkin-flavored frozen custard and live music from the alt folk band Cold Weather Company. Shake Shack — which also has new outposts planned for Astor Place and the West Village — is requiring attendees to RSVP here, but you'll still have to be one of the first 300 people in line to score the edible freebies.

Tacos at La Chula

In honor of National Taco Day on Wednesday, Oct. 4, the Mexican restaurant with locations in Grand Central and Harlem (137 E. 116th St.) is serving up a one-day special: a taco de asada, with grass-fed skirt steak, salsa borracha and queso fresco. The first 50 customers of the day at each outpost will receive one for free. The promotion starts at 9 a.m. in Grand Central (better make that taco your breakfast) and at 11 a.m. in Harlem.

Truffles at Rose and Basil

The East Village café at 104 E. 7th St. will hand out one free chocolate truffle — all are organic and vegan — per customer on National Dessert Day, Saturday, Oct 14. Grab a cocoa-filled bite and a cup of La Colombe coffee, and settle into a setting that evokes a magical secret garden.