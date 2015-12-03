Free food NYC: National Cookie Day treats from Insomnia Cookies, Whole Foods

Friday is going to be sweet.

Friday is going to be sweet. It’s National Cookie Day!

To celebrate, take advantage of these sweet deals:

Insomnia Cookies: Get a free chocolate chunk cookie with any purchase. Available at all 10 Manhattan locations.

DoubleTree by Hilton at the Rockefeller Center: The hotel group will be dishing out the brand’s free chocolate chip cookies at the tree and in the surrounding area from 1 – 4 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: While not technically free, get a chocolate chip cookie at participating locations for just 25 cents.