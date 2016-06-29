Free guacamole in NYC: Dos Caminos promotes new ‘Guactailing’ menu

The Mexican restaurant coined the term “Guactailing,” having a cocktail and guacamole.

It’s time for a Guactail.

Mexican restaurant Dos Caminos will be giving away free guacamole on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. to promote its new “Guactailing” (drinking a cocktail while eating chips and guacamole) menu and celebrate the Fourth of July.

The menu launched last week and includes traditional guacamole and three new flavors:

La Flaca: watermelon, ginger, mint, queso fresco and cucumber chips.

Langosta: steamed Maine lobster, grilled corn, mango, fresh basil and plantain chips.

Campechano: smoked bacon, chorizo and chicharrones

The menu also includes six different margaritas and sangria.

In addition to free guacamole Thursday, there will be discounted happy hour drinks and live DJs at all locations. All five locations in the city are participating.

For some extra celebration, head to the Dos Caminos in SoHo, which will be hosting a National Guactailing Day Beach Party, where there will be an outdoor grill and beach games.