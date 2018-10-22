Eat and Drink Free meals offered at 20 NYC restaurants - if you score the golden check Resy is giving 400 customers a chance to win free meals when they book a reservation at a selected restaurant. Resy, a reservation app, has joined with 20 restaurants around New York City to offer 400 lucky customers Willy Wonka-inspired golden checks in their bills. Photo Credit: Resy By Kayla Simas kayla.simas@amny.com Updated October 22, 2018 12:14 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Ever want to tap into your inner "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" childhood obsession and find your own golden ticket? Now you can. Resy, a reservation app, has joined with 20 restaurants around New York City to offer 400 lucky customers Willy Wonka-inspired golden checks in their bills. No, you won’t be invited to a behind-the-scenes restaurant-making, but instead, your meal will be on the house if you're a recipient of a golden check. So, how does one find a golden ticket? Resy will be posting hints to its Instagram, tipping diners about which restaurants have golden tickets. Once you believe you have the right spot, book a reservation through Resy, and hope for the best. Like in "Willy Wonka," in which a bar of chocolate is no guarantee of a win, a reservation at the right restaurant merely affords you the chance at a free dinner. You have to be in it to win it. Some of the restaurant hints already posted include: “Natural light pours in through the giant windows and there’s a pleasant, relaxed vibe, whether you're enjoying a mescal or a cafe con leche with coconut milk.” “We love a great restaurant with a versatile name — think Korean cuisine or an expression of encouragement when your dog learns a new trick.” “Don’t you wish everyday could be Sunday.” “Tucked away on a quaint side street in Greenpoint, you will find this whitewashed restaurant serving up wood-fired Mexican cuisine.” “We hear tacos taste better when made inside a converted Volkswagon bus… but don’t be fooled, the checks are only at one location. Use your Empire State of Mind to guess where these golden checks are hiding.” “Pasta fatto a mano. Ci vediamo a Williamsburg.” It’s up to the participating restaurant's discretion as to which table receives the golden check. The promotion runs from Monday to Sunday. And while there won’t be any oompa loompa’s for entertainment, a golden check does cover up to a $200 tab. By Kayla Simas kayla.simas@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.