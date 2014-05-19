Free Nutella Cronut holes to celebrate Nutella’s 50th anniversary

Hundreds of people lined up this morning for the epic mash-up of Cronut and Nutella.

Dominique Ansel and his team handed out 2,000 complimentary Nutella Cronut holes in Madison Square Park on Monday morning.

2,700 free Nutella Cronut holes were given out to hungry New Yorkers and tourists, as well as other Nutella-covered treats, from strawberries to croissants. The delicous (and very, very crowded) event was a celebration of Nutella’s 50th anniversary.

Chef Dominique Ansel created the Cronut holes especially for the occassion, and said he was happy to do so. He loved Nutella growing up.

And he still does! Guess how many Nutella Cronut holes Ansel himself ate this morning?