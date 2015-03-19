Celebrate the first day of spring with FREE Rita’s Water Ice

Any size, any flavor, Rita’s Ice is free on March 20th!

Free ice may be falling from the sky tomorrow, but celebrate the first day of spring with a bit of sweetness from Rita’s.

The frozen custard and flavored ice shop will give away any flavor of their signature water ice in any size from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday, March 20th.

Rotating flavors include blood orange, cherry, raspberry and creamy flavors like dulce de leche and cookies ‘n cream. Sugar-free and dairy-free options are always available.

The good news is that if the predicted four inches of snow falls there won’t be much of a line for this free treat.

This annual tradition will take place snow or sunshine!

Rita’s NYC is located at 2486 Broadway between W. 92nd & 93rd St.