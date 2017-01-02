Free Starbucks drinks at select stores during 10 Days of Cheer campaign

If you fall asleep with visions of egg nog lattes in your head, you’re in luck — Starbucks is giving out free espresso drinks at a rotating set of stores.

The coffee chain on Dec. 23 announced a 10 Days of Cheer pop-up event, which will be held every day through Jan. 2 from 1 to 2 p.m. During those hours, 100 stores nationwide will give away one free tall espresso drink per customer. That includes holiday treats like the caramel brulee latte, chestnut praline latte, gingerbread latte and the peppermint mocha, as well as year-round favorites like the flat white and skinny vanilla latte.

On Jan. 2, five NYC-area stores are slinging free drinks. They are at 345 Hudson St., 1841 Broadway, 540 Columbus Ave. and 805 Columbus Ave. in Manhattan, and 46-09 Queens Blvd. in Sunnyside, Queens.

The stores will also be giving out Cheer Cards, which include special offers like half-off a spice sweet cream cold brew or holiday flat white and free holiday cookies with the purchase of any sized drink.

For more information, visit starbucks.com/cheer.