Girl Scouts may not start taking your cookie orders until December, but you can get your hands on a box of Thin Mints Tuesday.

Troops will be selling cookies at 17 city locations open to the public on Election Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at some sites, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at others.

The one-day sale is part of the Corporate Cookie Connection program, through which local businesses open their lobbies and cafeterias to enterprising Girl Scouts and their Samoas. Most flavors cost $4 a box. (The exception is the $5 box of gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookies.)

All proceeds support New York City troops, with 65 cents from each box going directly to the seller’s group. In addition to supporting the girls’ leadership organization that reaches almost 28,000 girls across the five boroughs, you can make a donation to the Gift of Caring initiative, which gifts cookie boxes to U.S. service personnel and other organizations.

Head to one of the locations below to buy the crunchy, minty, chocolaty wafers we know you’ve been craving since you wolfed down an entire box in March:

MANHATTAN

300 Vesey St. (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

112 W. 34th St (10 - 2)

250 W. 57th St. (10 - 2)

1333 Broadway (10 - 2)

1350 Broadway (10 - 2)

1359 Broadway (10 - 2)

60 E. 42nd St. (10 - 2)

1400 Broadway (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

501 Seventh Ave. (10 - 2)

350 Fifth Ave.(10 - 2)

199 Water St. (11 - 3)

106 W. 32nd St. (11 - 3)

404 Fifth Ave. (11 - 3)

315 W. 36th St. (11 - 3)

QUEENS

11-11 44th Dr., Long Island City (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)

BROOKLYN

81 Prospect St. (10 - 2)

63 Flushing Ave. (11 - 3)