A tropical oasis is now open for business in SoHo.

The 25-foot coconut palms rising above the vacant lot at Canal and Varick streets (and piquing the curiosity of all passers-by) make their big debut Friday with the opening of a new seasonal restaurant and mezcal bar. Gitano NYC is the American outpost of the original jungle-themed lounge in vacation destination Tulum, Mexico.

Business partners James Gardner and Melissa Perlman offer a taste of Tulum's natural beauty in a 24,000-square-foot tropical garden with the downtown Manhattan skyline as a background.

Gitano NYC seats as many as 450 people under wood pergola dining decks. It also features a reflecting pond, an educational urban farm and a "meditation labyrinth."

The menu will focus on fresh Mexican dishes, like ceviche and guacamole, and Mezcal cocktails, according to Vogue. There's a huge, open oven on the premises too, so expect some wood-fired fare.

Hours so far are: lunch Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; sunset cocktails and dinner Sunday through Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; sunset cocktails and dinner Thursday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight; and weekend brunch 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Take a first look inside, as captured in photos of Thursday night's preview party:

The wooden furniture is pretty beach-y Hanging above the tables are market lights.

Rattan furniture screams "tropical" And candles set the mood late at night.

There will be music But no DJs and dancing, per a neighborhood requirement.

And plenty of room for big groups All spaces are enclosed by palms, so you'll have some sense of privacy.

Co-owner James Gardner may be wandering around According to Vogue, the restaurateur (pictured) used to work for Goldman Sachs, then became a digital fashion pioneer for brands like Marc Jacobs.