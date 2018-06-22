Eat and Drink Gitano NYC brings a tropical oasis to SoHo By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com June 22, 2018 5:14 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A tropical oasis is now open for business in SoHo. The 25-foot coconut palms rising above the vacant lot at Canal and Varick streets (and piquing the curiosity of all passers-by) make their big debut Friday with the opening of a new seasonal restaurant and mezcal bar. Gitano NYC is the American outpost of the original jungle-themed lounge in vacation destination Tulum, Mexico. Business partners James Gardner and Melissa Perlman offer a taste of Tulum's natural beauty in a 24,000-square-foot tropical garden with the downtown Manhattan skyline as a background. Gitano NYC seats as many as 450 people under wood pergola dining decks. It also features a reflecting pond, an educational urban farm and a "meditation labyrinth." The menu will focus on fresh Mexican dishes, like ceviche and guacamole, and Mezcal cocktails, according to Vogue. There's a huge, open oven on the premises too, so expect some wood-fired fare. Hours so far are: lunch Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; sunset cocktails and dinner Sunday through Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; sunset cocktails and dinner Thursday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight; and weekend brunch 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take a first look inside, as captured in photos of Thursday night's preview party: The wooden furniture is pretty beach-y Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Toth Hanging above the tables are market lights. Rattan furniture screams "tropical" Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Toth And candles set the mood late at night. There will be music Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Toth But no DJs and dancing, per a neighborhood requirement. And plenty of room for big groups Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Toth All spaces are enclosed by palms, so you'll have some sense of privacy. Co-owner James Gardner may be wandering around Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Toth According to Vogue, the restaurateur (pictured) used to work for Goldman Sachs, then became a digital fashion pioneer for brands like Marc Jacobs. Expect to spot celebs, too Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Toth Actress Chloë Sevigny made an appearance at the Thursday night preview, sporting an all-black ensemble. By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.