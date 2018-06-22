LATEST PAPER
Gitano NYC brings a tropical oasis to SoHo

By Nicole Levy nicole.levy@amny.com
A tropical oasis is now open for business in SoHo.

The 25-foot coconut palms rising above the vacant lot at Canal and Varick streets (and piquing the curiosity of all passers-by) make their big debut Friday with the opening of a new seasonal restaurant and mezcal bar. Gitano NYC is the American outpost of the original jungle-themed lounge in vacation destination Tulum, Mexico.

Business partners James Gardner and Melissa Perlman offer a taste of Tulum's natural beauty in a 24,000-square-foot tropical garden with the downtown Manhattan skyline as a background.

Gitano NYC seats as many as 450 people under wood pergola dining decks. It also features a reflecting pond, an educational urban farm and a "meditation labyrinth."

The menu will focus on fresh Mexican dishes, like ceviche and guacamole, and Mezcal cocktails, according to Vogue. There's a huge, open oven on the premises too, so expect some wood-fired fare.

Hours so far are: lunch Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; sunset cocktails and dinner Sunday through Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; sunset cocktails and dinner Thursday through Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight; and weekend brunch 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Take a first look inside, as captured in photos of Thursday night's preview party:

The wooden furniture is pretty beach-y

Hanging above the tables are market lights.
Hanging above the tables are market lights.

Rattan furniture screams "tropical"

And candles set the mood late at night.
And candles set the mood late at night.

There will be music

But no DJs and dancing, per a neighborhood
But no DJs and dancing, per a neighborhood requirement.

And plenty of room for big groups

All spaces are enclosed by palms, so you'll
All spaces are enclosed by palms, so you'll have some sense of privacy.

Co-owner James Gardner may be wandering around

According to Vogue, the restaurateur (pictured) used to
According to Vogue, the restaurateur (pictured) used to work for Goldman Sachs, then became a digital fashion pioneer for brands like Marc Jacobs.

Expect to spot celebs, too

Actress Chloë Sevigny made an appearance at the
Actress Chloë Sevigny made an appearance at the Thursday night preview, sporting an all-black ensemble.

