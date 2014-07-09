Golden Cadillac closed, Esquire Network’s ‘Best Bars in America’ gives a send-off

Say farewell to disco-era cocktails in the East Village.

Golden Cadillac, the ’70s inspired cocktail bar in the East Village that celebrated drinks like daiquiris and Long Island Iced Teas, closed last week. For all the fans of the kitschy throwback, this one’s for you.

Esquire Network visited the bar to sample its “disco-era cocktails” and we’ve got the exclusive video. The segment is part of the featured program “Best Bars in America,” starring comedians Jay Larson and Sean Patton, which airs on the Esquire Network on Wednesday, July 9 at 10 p.m.

The bars visited were selected by Esquire Magazine, which publishes a Best Bars in America list every year that’s written by spirits aficionado David Wondrich.

Golden Cadillac’s owners closed the bar but will open something new in the space later this summer.

“We accomplished our goal of reviving the much maligned drinks of the disco era by showing how delicious they can be when made with fresh ingredients and modern techniques,” said co-owner Greg Boehm in a statement.