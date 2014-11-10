Gotham West Market anniversary: Free food, cheap eats at the food hall

What better way to celebrate?

Food courts are out, food halls are in.

Gotham West Market truly solidified this trend when it made the trek to Manhattan’s 11th Avenue worthwhile for treats like homemade ramen and meaty sandwiches.

Open since November 2013, the upscale food hall located on the first floor of a luxury building at 44th Street will be celebrating its anniversary with daily festivities — read: cheap food.

Next week, each vendor will offer a day of celebrations and specials.

Monday, Nov. 17: Court Street Grocers Sandwich Shop will celebrate by hosting a Court Street Grocers family reunion. The shop will feature picnic-style dining with checkered tablecloths at the counter and $1 hot dogs for guests.

Tuesday, Nov. 18: El Colmado will offer complimentary Fermín Ibérico ham with $5 glasses of cava while the Spanish movie, ‘Jamón Jamón’ starring Penelope Cruz, will play on screens throughout the Market.

Wednesday, Nov. 19: The first 50 customers at Ivan Ramen Slurp Shop will receive a complimentary bowl of ramen or large donburi rice bowl. All customers thereafter will enjoy a choice of complimentary topping for each bowl of ramen or large donburi rice bowl. The Slurp Shop will also introduce a special new dish, Miso Butter Mazemen.

Thursday, Nov. 20: The Cannibal will celebrate with tastings of Rival and Rochefort, two Trappist breweries. One case of Orval beer will also be available, along with several other vintage surprises from the beer cellar throughout the day.

Friday, Nov. 21: At Choza Taqueria, festivities include a live Mariachi band during lunch, Mexican music throughout the day and vintage Mexican movies on the projection screens. The celebration extends throughout the Market with Mexican decorations, candy and complimentary churros during the evening screening of ‘Nacho Libre’.

Saturday, Nov. 22: Guests can enjoy complimentary French fries and Lagunitas-sponsored beer pong games all day at Genuine Roadside.

Sunday, Nov. 23: To pair with their menu of hot chocolate, coffee and espresso, Blue Bottle Coffee is celebrating with complimentary handmade marshmallows throughout the day.

Gotham West Market, 600 11th Ave (44th-45th), 212-582-7940