Cheers to these singles.

Whether you’re going out to watch this Sunday’s Grammy Awards, or celebrating at home, you can sip on specialty cocktails made just for the nominees.

For the Record of the Year category, the team at Mr. Purple and The VNYL beverage director Darnell Holguin have created these libations, inspired by the nominees. You can get them at the Manhattan hot spots during their Grammy watch parties, or make them at your home bar for your own gathering.

‘HUMBLE.’

Mr. Purple's "Humble" cocktail

Mr. Purple’s ode to the Kendrick Lamar track features D’usse, which is mentioned in the lyrics. It’s a twist on a Blood & Sand, with lemon juice instead of orange juice. ($16)

1 1/2 oz. D’usse cognac
3/4 oz. Dolin Rouge vermouth
3/4 oz. Cherry Herring
3/4 oz. lemon juice
1/4 oz. simple syrup

Shake ingredients and serve in a rocks glass with a large ice cube.

‘Redbone’

Mr. Purple’s ode to the Childish Gambino track cheekily plays on the lyrics “stay woke” with its addition of espresso. ($16)

1 1/2 oz. Stoli Vanilla vodka
1 oz. white creme de cacao
1 1/2 oz. espresso

Shake ingredients and serve in a coupe glass.

‘Despacito’

The VNYL’s ode to the Luis Fonsi track is a sipping cocktail with rum, in a nod to the artist’s Puerto Rican homeland. ($15)

2 oz. Santa Teresa Solera Rum
1 oz. Merlet Crème de Poire liqueur
2 dashes Angostura bitters
1 dash orange bitters

Shake ingredients and serve with an orange twist and large ice cube.
 

‘24K Magic’

In The VNYL’s ode to the Bruno Mars track, the bling is provided by the ice, which resembles diamonds. ($13)

2 oz. vodka
3/4 oz. Marie Brizard Apry
1 1/2 oz. orange juice
3/4 oz. lemon juice

Shake ingredients and serve with crushed ice.
 

‘The Story Of O.J.’

Mr. Purple’s ode to the Jay-Z track features, of course, OJ. ($16)

1 oz. Don Julio Silver Tequila
3/4 oz. Aperol
3/4 oz. orange juice
3/4 oz. lemon juice
1/4 oz. simple syrup

Shake ingredients and serve in a highball with ice and an orange slice.

