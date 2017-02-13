Grand Central Terminal’s ‘Taste of the Dining Concourse’ to offer free bites

You don’t need to be awaiting a train to enjoy the food at Grand Central Terminal.
Grand Central has become a dining destination in its own right — from old-school spots like the Grand Central Oyster Bar to newer creations like the Nordic-themed Great Northern Food Hall.
Now, the first annual “Taste of the Dining Concourse” will offer free bites of food from some of the other restaurants located in the historic train station, like La Chula, Zaro’s Family Bakery and Prova Pizzabar, from 11 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 27 through March 3.
Here’s a look at the foods travelers will be able to sample.
Central Market New York
Monday: Marinated flank steak
Tuesday: Stuffed pork loin
Wednesday: To be announced
Thursday: Pork belly
Friday: Brisket and pastrami
Cafe Spice
Papdi Chaat — crispy wheat crisps with potato, chutney, yogurt, chickpeas and spices
Eata Pita
Falafel balls (participating in the morning only)
Hale & Hearty Soups
Wild mushroom, lemongrass, and ginger simmer over rice vermicelli noodles
Chicken curry with apple and mint over coconut basmati rice
Jacques Torres Ice Cream
Items from the savory menu
La Chula
Mini agua de horchata
Mini tostada with guacamole
Mini tacos
Mini ice cream
Mini tostada with ceviche
Magnolia Bakery
Banana pudding
Prova Pizzabar
Donatella Arpaia’s famous, award-winning meatballs
Pizza margherita
Shake Shack
Brownie Batter Hot Chocolate
Shiro of Japan
Chirashi and Sake samples
Wok Chi (opening at the terminal soon)
Fortune cookies
Zaro’s Family Bakery
Hot dogs on a custom bun
Pretzels