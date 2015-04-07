Does loving grilled cheese make you sexier?

86% of adults said they “love” grilled cheese… does that make them better lovers?

Does biting into a gooey, melty grilled cheese make you want to grab someone and jump into bed? Perhaps in a foreign destination? After grueling community service work?

According to an online survey from new social media platform Skout, people who love grilled cheese sandwiches have more sex, are more charitable and are more adventurous than those who don’t.

Surveys from over 4,600 Americans showed that 86% of adults surveyed say they “love” grilled cheese sandwiches and 73% of people who love grilled cheese sandwiches have sex at least once a month, versus 68% of those who don’t care for the sandwich. 32% of grilled cheese sandwich lovers have sex at least six times a month vs. 27% who pass on a cheesy melt.

The survey also yielded results showing that people who love grilled cheese sandwiches are more charitable. 81% of people who love grilled cheese sandwiches said they have donated their time, money or food to those in need while only 66% of people who dislike grilled cheese say they are as generous. Perhaps this is because grilled cheese is a cheap, quick meal, freeing up time for other activities? (See above).

And if you thought grilled cheese enthusiasts were homebodies, you may want to look at these compelling results: 88% of grilled cheese fans say they are “fairly” or “very” adventurous while 75% of people who dislike grilled cheese sandwiches say the same. 84% of grilled cheese sandwich fans love to travel, compared to 78% of people who dislike the sandwich.

Queso, fromage or formaggio anyone?

When it comes to American’s favorite kind of cheese, the results are mixed. While 41% prefer American, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Swiss, Provolone and Brie are all beloved choices.

While 4,600 social media users don’t account for most of America, or most of the grilled cheese loving population, we’re still curious what loving grilled cheese says about you…

Celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day on April 12th and maybe you’ll discover more about your cheese-loving personality.