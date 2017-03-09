Hamantaschen for Purim: Where to find the dessert in NYC

Bakeries are doling out hamantaschen, the Purim specialty, just in time for the holiday

Get your fruit-filled cookie fix.

If you don’t have a hamantaschen hookup, you’re in luck.

Bakeries are doling out the Purim specialty just in time for the holiday. The triangular cookie, filled traditionally with ingredients like poppy seed, apricot and chocolate, is shaped to represent the three-cornered hat worn by the villain Haman in the Book of Esther.

Most bakeries offer hamantaschen seasonally, so get them before they’re gone. Here’s where to find them.

SEASONAL

Breads Bakery

The babka destination is serving sweet hamantaschen in traditional flavors (poppy, chocolate, apple and prune). Also for the first time ever, the bakery is offering savory hamantaschen, available in two flavors: roasted beets and potato with caramelized onion. Get them at all three Manhattan locations. $4/two, $10/six, $18/dozen, available for the month of March; 18 E. 16th St., 1890 Broadway, 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue (Bryant Park kiosk), 212-633-2253, breadsbakery.com

Padoca Bakery

The multicultural bakery on the Upper East Side, helmed by pastry chef Rachel Binder (Maialino, Tabla, Savoy) is serving three flavors of hamantaschen in store: apricot, date and prune. $3.25/each, $32/dozen, available through Sunday; 359 E. 68th St., 212-300-4543, padocabakery.com

Silver Moon Bakery

The Upper West Side spot is big on seasonal treats, in addition to its regular supply of baguettes, tarts and croissants. Find hamantaschen in apricot, raspberry and its popular poppy seed for the holiday. $4.25/each, available through Sunday; 2740 Broadway, 212-866-4717, silvermoonbakery.com

Orwasher’s

Both Manhattan locations of the old-school bakery are selling hamantaschen this holiday in a variety of sizes in three flavors: raspberry, apricot and prune. $22/lb., available for the month of March; 308 E. 78th St., 212-288-6569, 440 Amsterdam Ave., 646-461-7929, orwashers.com

Eli Zabar

All Eli Zabar retail locations (including four Eli’s Essentials, Eli’s Market on the Upper East Side and Eli’s Bread & Pastry at Grand Central Market) are selling large hahenntascen in prune, poppy seed, apricot and raspberry flavors, with kosher options also available. $5.95/each, available seasonally; various locations, elizabar.com

YEAR-ROUND

William Greenberg Desserts

The shop known for its black and white cookies offers hamantaschen year-round in five flavors — prune, poppy, cherry, apricot and cheese. For Purim, it’s also making chocolate, raspberry and halvah flavors, and yeast hamantaschen in poppy, cheese, prune, apricot and cherry, available in store through Sunday. $42/dozen, $28/16 mini; 1100 Madison Ave., Fifth Avenue and Central Park South (Food Court at the Plaza Hotel), 212-861-1340, wmgreenbergdesserts.com

Hungarian Pastry Shop

The Morningside Heights institution bakes hamantaschen year-round, so you can fill up on its apricot, prune, poppy or — uniquely — walnut flavors any time you please. $2.65/each; 1030 Amsterdam Ave., 212-866-4230