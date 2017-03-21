Healthy NYC spots: De Maria, abcV, Chillhouse and more

From salads to cafes, get your health fix at these new eateries.

New York City’s restaurant scene lately has been all about the yin and yang. Meaning, for every Black Tap that pops up, there’s a new Sweetgreen to balance out that gut-busting shake.

For more of the latter, here are recent health-conscious openings to know:

BOWLS AND BROTH

De Maria

Executive chef Camille Becerra is known for her Dragon Bowls. You can find the colorful dish on the menu (made with poached egg, heirloom beans, grains, avocado and tarragon tahini), alongside other healthful options such as avocado-salmon toast, a chili-turmeric bone broth and a sprouted grain porridge. 19 Kenmare St., 212-966-3058, demarianyc.com

V IS FOR VEGETABLE

abcV

The “V” in Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Paulette Cole’s third venture stands for vegetable, so that tells you something. Find chia bowls, congee and cocktails like the matcha colada on the plant-based menu. Other beverage options include cold-pressed juices and restorative tonics with names like “Joy” and “Spirit.” The restaurant is open for breakfast and lunch, with dinner launching real soon. 38 E. 19th St., 212-475-5829, abchome.com/eat/abcv

SALADS AND STUFF

Good Seed

Hearty salads, grain bowls and seasonal, veggie-heavy sides are the name of the game at this new midtown eatery. Also find a marketplace aisle selling snacks such as California Crisps and Honey Bon Fruit Gummies. On March 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., it’s pay what you wish, with donations going to Edible Schoolyard NYC. 213 W. 35th St., 347-379-4855, goodseedsalad.com

CHILLAX

Chillhouse

This Lower East Side day spa and cafe is all about relaxation. A nail salon and massage boutique meets full-service cafe and bar, you can follow your mani with a matcha, turmeric or beet latte or herbal tea. The healthful mentality extends to the nail polish, too — all brands on offer are nontoxic. 149 Essex St., 646-678-3501, chillhouse.com