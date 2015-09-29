Hillary Clinton is anti-PSL

Hillary Clinton isn’t your #basic presidential candidate.

In the past few months, the former Secretary of State has started LinkedIn, Instagram, Spotify and more social networking accounts to connect with the American public.

But nothing resonates more with an All-American voter than the Pumpkin Spice Latte.

In a Facebook Q&A Monday, Claire Celsi, a Facebook user from West Des Moines, Iowa, asked Clinton, “Hillary – are you a pumpkin spice latte kind of gal? [smile emoticon]”

Hillary replied just minutes later with the hard truth.

“Ha! The true answer is I used to be until I saw how many calories are in them. -H”

A Grande Pumpkin Spice Latte, with whip, is 380 calories, according to Starbucks.

Other questions to the candidate involved taxes, health insurance, paid parental leave and Clinton’s adorable granddaughter.

No one else inquired on Hillary’s other beverage preferences.