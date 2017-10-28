The shopping you do at the pop-up stalls in Bryant Park is for your family and friends; the food you order there is for you.

The Holiday Shops at Bryant Park, which opened for the 2017 winter season on Saturday, Oct. 28, is hosting 35 food vendors this year, including at least two newcomers. Those are the edible raw cookie dough purveyor DŌ, which has a shop in Greenwich Village, and Trapizzino, the maker of handheld, conical dough pockets stuffed with Italian dishes like meatballs and chicken cacciatore, which operates out of a counter-service spot on the Lower East Side.

Hungry shoppers will also have their pick of kebab sandwiches from Kotti Berliner Döner Kebab, based in Brooklyn, fried chicken tenders in waffle cones from Chick’n Cone, and steamed Taiwanese snacks from Bao By Kaya.

The Holiday Shops at Bryant Park in midtown will be open through Tuesday, Jan. 2. The daily hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Check out a full list of your grub options for shopping expedition here.