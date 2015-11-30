Holiday Spice Flat White comes to Starbucks

Holiday spice and everything nice is ready for your red cup.

Despite unsubtantiated holiday controversies, Starbucks is continuing to share its caffeinated holiday spirit!

On Monday, the chain debuted it’s newest holiday drink, The Holiday Spice Flat White.

The Flat White, an Australian espresso beverage, debuted on Starbucks menus earlier this year.

Inspired by mulled cider, the new seasonal drink is made with two ristretto shots of Starbucks’ Christmas Blend Espresso Roast poured directly into a holiday mulling spice blend. The espresso steeps in the spices and micro-foamed whole milk is added on top to create the velvety texture essential to a flat white.

Ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, clove and even tangerine flavor the new Holiday Spice Flat White, which offers a less sugary option for those who can’t quite stomach a saccharine Gingerbread Latte.