Little Nero’s Pizza from ‘Home Alone’ delivered by UberEATS

UberEATS teamed up with 20th Century Fox to deliver Little Nero’s Pizza today. Does that name ring a bell?

It’s the 25th anniversary of “Home Alone.” Now do you remember? No? How about this line:

“Keep the change you filthy animal.” (Watch the scene.)

Yes, we know you’re feeling nostalgic now. So are we. And that’s just why this amazing pizza delivery deal is so genius. Sadly, in NYC we only get UberEATS at lunch time, and the narrow 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. window has now closed. Fans in Chicago and Los Angeles may still be able to order a “lovely cheese pizza” or two. (San Francisco only gets Uber at lunch, too.)

Sigh.

And guess what else? Each order comes with a free digital HD code to download the (awesome, life-changing, forever amazing) movie.