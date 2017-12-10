Step away from the Swiss Miss mix.
Don’t be basic and order plain old hot chocolate to warm yourself up this winter. Especially not when we've rounded up some of the more unique varieties — from cups bedecked with "blossoming" marshmallows to vegan alternatives with coconut sugar — city bakeries and ice cream shops are selling.
Now that we've had our first big snowfall of the season, we know you'll be seeking these:
Dominique Ansel Bakery's Blossoming Hot Chocolate
Rubyzaar Baked's Liquid S'more-gasburg
Van Leeuwen's Super Hot Chocolate
