How to make a deep-fried PB&J sandwich

You remember that simple classic from your childhood, the PB&J sandwich, right? Well, it’s so popular that not only do people (of all ages) eat them on the regular, but it’s also inspired many a remix. From rebooted versions to more modern takes, the PB&J — such a simple thing made with only three ingredients — is forever.

This one really appeals to us, and we’ve got the recipe for it so you can (attempt) to make this at home.

Deep Fried PB&J

Ingredients

8 slices white bread

½ cup smooth peanut butter

½ cup strawberry preserves

1 cup cream

1 cup milk

¼ cup sugar

2 large eggs

½ cup strawberry puree

2 cups crushed cornflakes

Oil for frying

Instructions

Spread a thin layer of peanut butter on 4 slices of the bread and a thin layer of jam on the remaining 4 slices. Make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Trim the crusts and cut each sandwich into 4 squares.

Whisk together the milk, cream, eggs, sugar and strawberry puree until smooth. Soak the sandwich squares in this batter for 10 minutes until it absorbs. Coat the battered sandwiches in the crushed corn flakes and fry in 350 degree oil for 1 minute per side until golden brown. Remove them from the oil and let the sandwiches drain on paper towels.

Cut each sandwich diagonally in half and serve warm with a glass of milk.

—

Recipe by Zac Young, executive pastry chef at David Burke Group and a former contestant on “Top Chef: Just Desserts.” The Deep Fried PB&J is available for $8 at David Burke Kitchen at The James.