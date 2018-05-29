The Brits are coming to Hudson Yards.

British chef Dan Doherty — a judge on the new BBC show “Britain’s Best Home Cook” alongside “Great British Baking Show” alum Mary Berry — is set to open his first restaurant on American soil at the 28-acre mixed-use development on Manhattan’s far West Side next spring, according to a news release circulated Tuesday.

The former executive chef at London’s 24/7 dining destination Duck & Waffle has partnered with the London-based hospitality group rhubarb to launch his yet-to-be named restaurant and bar on the fifth floor of Hudson Yard’s The Shops & Restaurants building on 10th Avenue.

Don’t expect to order shepherd’s pie and fish and chips at Doherty’s new eatery. The concept is “East meets West,” with a menu featuring dishes the likes of Singapore chili crab croquettes; scallops apple, kohlrabi and Chinese chili oil; and beef fillet, chili, daikon and soy-cured egg. (With the preponderance of chili, we’re guessing things will get spicy.)

On the table on weekends, you’ll find brunch mash-up items: English breakfast bibimbap with fried rice, egg, smoked bacon and spiced sausage; black sesame waffles with smoked miso ice cream; and Korean pancakes.

The design of the 5,800-square-foot space on the fifth floor of The Shops & Restaurants will also reflect the “East meets West” theme, with “teak timber screens and oriental features, seamlessly blending industrial west with authentic east,” according to the news release.

Doherty and rhubarb’s new project will take its place alongside previously announced restaurants from Thomas Keller, David Chang, Michael Lomonaco, Costas Spiliadis and other big names in the culinary world.

Foodies are particularly excited about chef José Andrés’ Spanish version of Eataly, a massive 35,000-square-foot food hall opening at 10 Hudson Yards.

NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rhubarb is also working on a 10,000-square-foot bar, restaurant and event space on the top of 30 Hudson Yards, the neighborhood’s tallest tower. The venue is slated to open in late 2020. Rhubarb originally announced its first international location last November.

In a personal announcement about his new restaurant on Twitter, Doherty called New York “one of my favourite cities.”

There’s no word yet on whether he’ll bring his signature waffle — topped with crispy leg confit, fried duck egg and mustard maple syrup — across the Atlantic.