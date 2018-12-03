Hudson Yards adds more fast-casual restaurants to West Side development

Fuku is bringing its fried chicken sandwiches to the Hudson Yards. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt

Fuku and Van Leeuwen are some of the latest names on tap for the Hudson Yards.

The massive commercial and residential development on Manhattan’s far West Side, which will house more than 100 shops and restaurants when it opens in March, has announced several additions to its fast-casual offerings.

Among the concepts coming to the neighborhood are Momofuku’s fried chicken chain Fuku. It joins a previously announced Momofuku restaurant, which will have sit-down and take-away service in Hudson Yards.

Three coffee chains are also joining the lineup: NYC’s Jack’s Stir Brew; California import Blue Bottle Coffee; and the Australian-style coffee shop Bluestone Lane, which will debut its first location with a walk-up coffee bar, seated cafe and catering services. Maison Kayser will also open a fine-casual Parisian-style cafe.

For a sweet treat, visitors will be able to check out NYC-based artisanal ice cream company Van Leeuwen and the cereal bar brand KITH Treats, which will have an exclusive partnership with the exhibition space Snark Park.

Most of the dining offerings will be in the shops & restaurants complex, and each will feature an offering exclusive to Hudson Yards.

The new fast-casual offerings join a Sweetgreen, which opened at 10 Hudson Yards in August.

Previously announced culinary projects that are also in the pike for the development include Costas Spiliadis’ seafood restaurant Estiatorio Milos, a Spanish market from José Andrés’ ThinkFoodGroup and Ferran and Albert Adrià dubbed Mercado Little Spain, a new restaurant from the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, and concepts from the UK-based rhubarb and D&D London.