Eataly is getting an all-truffle restaurant, Il Tartufo

Truffle season is in full force, and Eataly wants you to eat plenty of them.

A new restaurant, Il Tartufo (yes, that’s truffle in Italian), is opening in the former home of Eataly’s Pranzo. Open for weekday lunch from noon to 3 p.m. from Nov. 2 to Dec. 31, the menu by Eataly New York chef Fitz Tallon will feature dishes prominently featuring black and white truffles.

While truffle prices and availability can change drastically by the week, a preliminary menu (menu prices will fluctuate as well) looks pretty tempting.

Carne Cruda e Topinambur

Italian style steak tartare with sunchokes, sea salt and extra virgin olive oil

Pane, Burro e Acciughe

Toasted housemade rustico bread, white truffle butter and salt-cured anchovies

Insalata d’ Inverno

Roasted Squash with lentils, arugula, stracchino di capri and black truffle vinaigrette

Casarecce al ragu di pollo e porcini Urbani

Afeltra casarecce with Cascun Farms chicken and porcini mushrooms

To educate the masses on truffle deliciousness, Eataly will be hosting a Truffle Day on Nov. 22 and special Truffle Dinners on Nov. 22 and Dec. 19 with truffle expert Vittorio Giordano.