Ilan Hall’s Gefilte Fish

Chef Ilan Hall is known for serving some ironically sacreligious foods at his new Williamsburg outpost of The Gorbals– think bacon-wrapped matzo balls. But his gefilte fish recipe has Jewish bubbe written all over it. “This interpretation of gefilte fish is prepared more like a French mousseline,” he explains “It will convert even the most vehement gefilte fish hater.”

GEFILTE FISH

Ingredients – 720 grams pollock

– 4 egg whites

– 240 grams heavy cream

Method

1. Chop the pollock in a food processor until completely smooth.

2. Drizzle in the egg white, followed by the heavy cream.

3. Pass the mixture through a fine mesh colander. Season with salt.

4. Bring a pot of water to a gentle simmer.

5. Form the mixture into individual portions. Poach until slightly firm and cooked through.

6. Let cool, reserve cooking liquid.

Serve with fresh grated horseradish